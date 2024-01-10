Wiseband, a UAE-based satellite services company, and Rivada Space Networks, a global network company launching 600 low-earth-orbit satellites (LEO), have partnered to bring secure connectivity solutions to the Middle East region.

The Munich-headquartered Rivada will employ its patented OuterNET technology, a low-latency point-to-point orbital network, in the region’s satellite network expansion drive, which aims to benefit governments and enterprise communications with higher bandwidth and improved security.

Ahmed Hassan, CEO of Wiseband, which currently has connectivity projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Egypt, said the partnership will further allow the company to develop emerging markets in Middle East.

The deal was announced at the Middle East Space Conference, in Oman, which concludes today.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

