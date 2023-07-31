UAE - Zain Omantel International (ZOI), a leading international wholesale telecom service provider in the region, has recently formed a strategic wholesale international agreement with du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC).

The partnership guarantees exceptional voice, messaging, and data roaming services powered by advanced 5G technology connectivity, a statement said.

The collaboration will significantly improve the customer experience for ZOI and du end-users across two continents. The partnership aims to expand and enhance international roaming services across nine countries, including the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, and South Sudan.

Sohail Qadir, ZOI CEO said: "This agreement between two innovative entities further demonstrates our commitment to transforming the business and creating synergies while extending our reach and capabilities to provide the highest quality services to our customers. By leveraging our combined expertise and resources, we are confident that we can deliver enhanced connectivity and convenience for customers in the UAE and across ZOI's operational countries."

Fahad Al Hassawi, du CEO, commented: "The partnership between ZOI and du signifies a pivotal move in our joint pursuit of providing exceptional telecommunication services to our valued customers. With the substantial roaming traffic exchange in the UAE, our collaboration enables us to harness each other's unique strengths, positioning us at the forefront of shaping the future of roaming. This partnership is dedicated to delivering a seamless and effortless experience for travelers throughout the region, surpassing their expectations and setting new industry standards."

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the consolidation of Zain and Omantel's wholesale business through ZOI, aimed at achieving group synergies and creating value for partners, the statement said.

