The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has partnered with Shiba Inu to advance next-generation, Web3 solutions in energy, infrastructure, and beyond—further solidifying its reputation as a global leader in digital transformation.

Marking a new era in Web3, this partnership leverages Shiba Inu’s broad range of Web3 technologies to support public service efficiency, green infrastructure enhancements, and citizen-focused governance models. Shiba Inu’s Operational System (ShibOS) will unify development across MoEI operations.

Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said: “We’re delighted to deepen our commitment to cutting-edge digital services. This partnership represents a pivotal moment in our journey toward redefining government services. By embracing emerging technologies, we aim to set a global benchmark for innovation, delivering transformative solutions that benefit both our citizens and the wider community. Together, we are shaping a future built on sustainability, connectivity, and digital excellence.”

Shytoshi Kusama, Lead Visionary for the Shiba Inu team, said: “We’re thrilled the Ministry sees Shiba Inu as a cornerstone for next-generation infrastructure. This partnership showcases the power of Shiba Inu in delivering groundbreaking solutions. Together, we will redefine how, businesses, and citizens collaborate in a transparent, eco-friendly digital framework.”

