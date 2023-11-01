ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Education (MoE) announced a strategic partnership with ASI (formerly Digest AI) to develop an AI-powered tutor (AI Tutor). The ministry partnered with ASI because the UAE-based pioneering educational technology company has achieved remarkable success in developing AI-based tutoring solutions.

The strategic partnership falls within the ministry's commitment to bolstering the UAE's educational system and aligning with future needs, as well as empowering students to cope with future challenges. It also builds on the ministry's initiative announced during the World Government Summit 2023 (WGS 2023) to incorporate AI into the educational system to boost the educational system.

Under the partnership, the MoE will provide the necessary support and cooperation for successfully implementing the advanced AI Tutor pilot programme and facilitate access to relevant educational content, curriculum guidelines, and data required for the AI Tutor's alignment with the UAE's national curriculum.

ASI will develop and customise the advanced AI Tutor platform by the UAE national curriculum. The company will also deploy the AI tutor in partnership with the ministry.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, noted that education paves the way for societies to build a better future. He emphasised how keen the MoE is to continue working to enhance the educational sector by utilising top-notch technologies such as generative AI, fostering innovation, and offering digital educational content that caters to the needs of all students.

"At the Ministry of Education, we aim to stay aligned with the rapidly changing global technology landscape across various sectors, particularly the educational sector. The sector has a large share of this development, especially with the advent of AI-powered tutors that will play a significant role in integrating the role of teachers with AI," said Dr. Al Falasi.

ASI CEO and Founder Quddus Pativada said, "By combining ASI's personalised and inclusive AI tutoring assistant with the MoE's capabilities and reach, we can empower millions of students. The collaboration will allow us to enrich learning experiences tailored to each student's unique needs and drive more real-world success stories. We could not be more excited to partner with the UAE and look forward to the tremendous impact we will make together in shaping the future of education."

The project's implementation plan will be executed in well-structured phases, starting with the development stage and progressing through the soft launch in December 2023.