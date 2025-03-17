The UAE's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) on Saturday announced the successful launch of its first Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, Etihad-SAT.

The satellite launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 10:43 AM (UAE time). The team at the ground station in Dubai subsequently confirmed receiving the first signal from the satellite at 12:04 PM (UAE time), said a Wam news agency report.

Etihad-SAT represents a significant milestone in MBRSC’s Satellite Development Programme, as the first of its kind satellite equipped with SAR imaging technology. The advanced capability will enhance the Centre's Earth observation capabilities by providing high-resolution images in all weather conditions, while further reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to developing innovative space solutions.

Etihad-SAT was developed through a strategic partnership with South Korea’s Satrec Initiative. MBRSC’s team led the technical specifications phase before moving on to preliminary design and technical validation to ensure compliance with the highest global standards.

In the later stages, MBRSC engineers took the lead in finalising the design and manufacturing in partnership with Satrec Initiative. The development is in line with MBRSC’s commitment to enhancing national space capabilities through knowledge transfer and the localisation of advanced technologies.

Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President, MBRSC, said: “The UAE is steadily advancing towards strengthening its position among the leading nations in space science and technology, guided by the vision of our leadership and its continuous support for this vital sector. We express our gratitude for this support, which has resulted today in a new achievement with the launch of Etihad-SAT. The satellite represents a strategic step in enhancing our Earth observation capabilities and gathering critical data that supports sustainable development. This milestone also paves the way for leveraging space technologies across various fields that serve the nation. We remain dedicated to achieving sustainable technological advancement that strengthens our country’s position and solidifies its active role on the global stage.”

Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman, MBRSC, said: “The successful launch of Etihad-SAT is a testament to the support and vision of our leadership, reflecting the progress the UAE is making in the space sector and further reinforcing its contributions in this domain. This achievement reflects our commitment to advancing the UAE National Space Programme and a part of our ambitious strategy to drive innovation and space technology development. It aligns with a long-term vision aimed at empowering future generations to contribute to sustainable progress in space exploration. We will continue to work towards achieving further milestones and reinforce the UAE’s position as a key player in this sector.”

Ee-Eul Kim, CEO & President, Satrec Initiative, said: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the UAE on the successful launch of Etihad-SAT, a remarkable achievement. This milestone not only strengthens the UAE’s capabilities in Earth observation but also highlights the importance of international collaboration. As a long-standing partner, Satrec Initiative is proud to collaborate with MBRSC to develop high-resolution SAR satellite. We look forward to continued cooperation with MBRSC and the UAE in shaping the future of space technology.”

Etihad-SAT represents a technological leap in MBRSC’s satellite fleet, integrating radar imaging technology with existing optical satellite capabilities. The satellite is equipped with advanced SAR technology that enables high-precision Earth observation across all weather and environmental conditions during both day and night. The satellite offers three imaging modes: spot mode (high-resolution imaging for small areas), scan mode (wide-area coverage for large regions) and strip mode (extended observation for longer regions).

These features make Etihad-SAT a powerful tool for multiple industries, from detecting oil spills and managing natural disasters to enhancing maritime navigation, supporting smart agriculture, and conducting environmental monitoring. The data collected by Etihad-SAT will be processed using AI technology, enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of its applications.

SAR technology is one of the most advanced Earth observation techniques, allowing satellites to capture high-resolution images of the Earth's surface regardless of weather conditions, time of day, or atmospheric interference. Unlike traditional optical cameras, radar imaging relies on radio waves that penetrate clouds, darkness, and even rain, making it a powerful tool for consistent and uninterrupted data collection.

The satellite will be operated and managed by MBRSC’s Mission Control Centre, with specialised teams overseeing operations and analyse the data transmitted back to Earth.

