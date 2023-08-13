One of the UAE's leading carriers du has announced that it started rolling out multi-carrier aggregation technologies — that can make internet speeds up to three times faster for its users in the country.

The new innovation involves aggregating three carriers of 100 Mhz each within C-Band and 2.6 Ghz band, du said. The aggregation of carriers will mean that the network will be capable of delivering 3 times data speeds than what is available currently to du users.

The mainstay of the multi-carrier aggregation will be home wireless services, which du introduced to the UAE market in 2021 and instantly became a hit and garnered thousands of users in a short time.

As the next phase of the wireless home broadband service — which can support futuristic uses requiring high bandwidth and low latency such as artificial intelligence, 8K video streaming, metaverse and UHD cloud gaming — du has initiated this multi-carrier aggregation deployment.

"We anticipate that in the near future, average bandwidth demands of users will increase multi-folds. Multi-carrier aggregation is a proven way to enhance the peak and average throughputs of wireless networks and thus we embarked on this journe," said Saleem Al Blooshi, chief technology officer of du.

Du was the first operator in the UAE to introduce 4G-based home wireless services and was also the first to introduce 5G-based home wireless services. With this deployment, du will also soon offer 3CC-enabled advanced 5G home wireless services — which can support futuristic use cases such as AI, metaverse, Extended Reality (XR) gaming and (XR) meetings which are expected to become widespread within the next 12 months.

