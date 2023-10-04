NAIROBI - United Arab Emirates-based Infrastructure Corporation of Africa LLC will take over 60% of shares in Telkom Kenya from London-based private equity firm Helios after a competitive process, Kenya's finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Kenyan cabinet on Tuesday rescinded a deal between a previous administration and Helios for the nationalisation of Telkom, citing "governance challenges" in that transaction.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jane Merriman)