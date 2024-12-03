Tunisia - Agreements to grant fifth-generation (5G) licenses were signed by the Ministry of Communication Technologies and representatives of telecommunications companies during a ceremony held Saturday at the Prime Ministry headquarters in Kasbah, in the presence of Prime Minister Kamel Madouri.

Minister of Communication Technologies Sofiene Hemissi said this is a qualitative leap forward in propelling Tunisia among advanced nations and fostering the development of the digital economy.

The project was driven by ambitious aspirations to achieve an economic takeoff anchored in high value-added digitalisation and complementarity between the public and private sectors.

The project will pave the way for additional projects aimed at extending coverage to all regions of the country, particularly remote areas, Hemissi further said. The government's strategy is geared towards ensuring full internet coverage nationwide, which currently stands at 96%, with the remaining 4% to be addressed in the next phase.

The right to access networks is a constitutional right for all citizens. According to the outlined action plan, Tunisia is set to begin leveraging 5G technology starting 2025 after the full implementation of necessary technical requirements, the minister added.

CEO of Tunisie Telecom Lasaâd Ben Dhiab said 5G technology will have a positive impact on accelerating digital transformation, enabling ultra-fast connectivity and enhanced telecommunication services.

He noted that Tunisie Telecom has meticulously prepared the technical groundwork owing to its team of experts to ensure the project's success.

Ben Dhiab added that this initiative aligns with efforts to strengthen Tunisia's digital infrastructure by delivering high-quality telecommunications services tailored to the needs of individuals and enterprises. He also lauded the achievement as the fruit of Tunisian expertise with global recognition in the field.

Meanwhile, CEO of Ooredoo Tunisia Mansoor Rashid Al Khater hailed the signing of this agreement as a positive step forward.

He also emphasised the productive collaboration between the company and all stakeholders to provide cutting-edge internet services that meet the evolving demands of Tunisians.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).