Tunisia - The Assembly of People's Representatives, Monday, approved the 2024 budget of the Ministry of Communication Technologies, with 118 in favour, 8 abstentions, and 5 against.

The budget for Communication Technologies for 2024 recorded a significant increase of 16.6% compared to the revised budget for 2023, with commitment appropriations reaching TND 284,412,000, payment appropriations totalling TND 175,150,000, and special accounts in the treasury amounting to TND 97,000,000.

The strategy of the Ministry of Communication Technologies aligns with the National Digital Transformation Strategy 2025, focusing primarily on reviewing legislative frameworks, enhancing the governance of the digital sector, developing the communication network infrastructure, digitising and streamlining administration, and fostering an entrepreneurial climate.

The ministry's programme includes the implementation of various projects within the digital infrastructure and comprehensive services axis, as well as the e-government axis (establishing a unique national identifier system for citizens and an integrated system for the Tunisian postal service). Additionally, it encompasses the digital economy axis (promoting alternative tourism and building trust in e-commerce sites).

