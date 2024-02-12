Tunisia - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad announced on Sunday that members of the Tunisian community abroad can now obtain their mobile identity through the "E-Houwiya" platform, launched in coordination with the Ministry of Communication Technologies.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that "E-Houwiya" allows remote access to the citizens' portal, the retrieval of civil documents and the receipt of notifications regarding driving licences and vehicle documents.

It also allows the remote conclusion of online electronic contracts by supporting the electronic signature and the creation of electronic wallets linked to mobile identity.

It provides the service of registering mobile devices and digital tablets and viewing the list of devices registered in their name through the Citizen Space and other services available without geographical limitations, the statement added.

The ministry said that since January 12, 2024, around 2,000 Tunisian citizens abroad have registered for the "E-Houwiya" mobile identity application.

The Ministry of Communication Technologies has started sending the link to the platform and organising virtual appointments to activate the service and provide the necessary technical support.

This mobile identity is linked to a private mobile phone and is valid for 3 years and can be renewed remotely. Its use will enable citizens abroad to improve communication with the Tunisian administration in an immediate and secure manner, the ministry said.

In this regard, the Ministry of Communication Technologies invited Tunisians abroad to participate in the pilot phase of the launch of the use of the mobile digital identity application "E-Houwiya" by filling in the electronic form at the following link: https://t.ly/w8W2k

It added that this pilot experiment will continue until the end of February.

