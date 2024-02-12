Tunisia - Minister of Communication Technologies, Nizar Ben Néji, announced on Friday the transition to Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) via fixed telecommunications networks, during a press conference organised at the initiative of the Internet Service Provider (ISP) Topnet, according to a press release issued on Saturday by the Ministry of Communication Technologies.

The Minister praised the efforts made by Topnet as the first ISP to adhere to the national strategy for the transition to IPv6 and to implement the axes of the national digital strategy, in particular the improvement of infrastructure and the achievement of digital inclusion, capable of promoting the digital transformation in the country.

He also pointed out that the rate of use of IPv6 addresses has so far reached 12.45%, making Tunisia the best country in North Africa in this field, which will help to strengthen its position on the map of the digital world.

Ben Neji said the migration to IPv6 is one of the country's main strategic orientations to prepare for the introduction of 5G technology and Internet of Things (IoT) systems, as well as to strengthen cybersecurity mechanisms.

Topnet has more than 570,000 subscribers and 15,000 companies.

