Tunis - Tunisia's strategic geographic position made of it a trade and investment hub, said Premier Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri. This was as she addressed Thursday Japanese business operators and enterprises at a thematic event entitled "Discover Tunisia- Business Challenges and New Possibilities for the Next Generation."

The event was organised, as part of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), by the Junior Chamber International Japan Yokohama.

"Tunisia stands as a strategic gateway with a geographic position at the heart of the Mediterranean, making it a privileged gateway to European, African, and Arab markets," Zenzri said.

"With its modern infrastructure, Tunisia is the ideal hub for Japanese companies looking to expand globally. With preferential access to African markets through African CFTA and COMESA, Tunisia offers unique opportunities for trade and investment," she highlighted.

The Prime Minister said in this connection: "my country has indeed achieved a favourable business climate thanks to its political, social and economic stability. As one of the closest African countries to Europe and given its geographical location as one of the gates to Africa, Tunisia places itself as a natural choice for various types of investment including tourism, education, IT, health, banking, mining, industry as well as other sectors."

"Tunisia is working to enhance its economic resilience by focusing on several key areas: strengthening its social protection system, promoting renewable energy, and improving water and energy management, and the need to diversify the economy and reduce reliance on imports," the Premier added.

Tunisia will play host to the Junior Chamber International World Congress next November, the PM said. This event will highlight the contribution of Japanese investment and its impact on Tunisian economy.

"It would be also an opportunity to discover the beauty and greatness of my country and to have a first- hand experience of its civilisation and culture," Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri further said.

In this vein, the Premier said: "Tunisia and Japan have indeed long enjoyed a dynamic partnership. TICAD8, hosted in Tunisia in August 2022, stands as a testament to our shared vision for Africa's future. Today, I am proud to highlight how this partnership continues to grow, creating new opportunities for both our friendly nations."

"Our partnership, strengthened by the visionary 2022 Joint Statement by His Excellency President Kaïs Saïed and His Excellency Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, reveals how strong political determination and targeted cooperation between nations can create ripple effects of prosperity across an entire region."

"Investing in human being was and will be a key factor in Tunisian economy and planning," the Prime Minister said, "with a skilled workforce bridging Tunisia with the rest of the world. Tunisia takes pride in its young, talented, and cost-competitive workforce with over 20 thousand engineers graduating annually, ready to serve the investors wishing to establish their business with their knowledge and globally well-known and needed skills claimed in Europe and worldwide."

"Success stories of Japanese companies in Tunisia are both measurable and meaningful. Illustrated with 21 Japanese investments totalling €365 million and creating around 16 thousand jobs, these partnerships have become pillars of our industrial landscape."

Tunisia has designed a modern set of legislation that align with the international standards aimed at further protecting foreign investments and investors, the Prime Minister said.

Furthermore, the rich legal framework between Tunisia and Japan offers Japanese investors access to the Tunisian and the broader African market. The Memorandum on the Joint Crediting Mechanism, for instance, promotes green investment and technology transfer while the 2019 Memorandum of Cooperation on Quality Infrastructure, signed during TICAD7, unlocks opportunities in large-scale infrastructure projects, she added.

"The ongoing negotiations for a Tunisia-Japan investment agreement—with the next round scheduled in Tokyo this October—will further strengthen our economic ties," Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri highlighted.

"Tunisia is a partner for growth and a bridge to enhance the Nippon-African partnership. Together, we can expand industrial partnerships in high-value sectors like the automotive industry, electronics, and renewable energy."

Concluding, the minister said: "Together we can leverage Tunisia's talent and strategic location to access global markets and pioneer triangular cooperation to unlock Africa's potential.

"Let us seize this moment to write, in a true win-win spirit, the next chapter of our partnership on a foundation of mutual respect for our sovereignty and national choices, marked by innovation, shared prosperity, and enduring friendship."

