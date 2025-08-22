Arab Finance: United Company for Housing and Development witnessed 167.18% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company in the first half (H1) of 2025, the financial results showed.

The company registered net profits amounting to EGP 137.521 million in H1 2025, versus EGP 51.470 million in H1 2024.

Sales dropped to EGP 166.809 million in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 244.605 million in the year-ago period.

Regarding the standalone business, the EGX-listed firm logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 98.655 million at the end of June 2025, an annual leap from EGP 41.417 million.

Non-consolidated earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.35 from EGP 0.15, while the sales retreated to EGP 151.712 million from EGP 214.457 million.

