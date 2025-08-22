Arab Finance: Bank NXT, a provider of retail and corporate banking solutions in Egypt, has introduced its new private segment, aimed at clients with a minimum balance of EGP 20 million or the equivalent in foreign currencies, as per an emailed press release.

The private segment offers a set of financial and non-financial services to support long-term client relationships.

Each client will be assigned a Relationship Manager and have access to private lounges at selected branches, priority transaction processing, and free account opening and checkbook issuance.

Clients will also receive an infinite credit card with a limit of up to EGP 1 million, in addition to loan facilities, financing options, and mortgage plans.

The segment further includes legal and real estate advisory services, support with government-related procedures, and healthcare benefits such as hospital bookings, wellness club access, and medical checkups.

Travel services include airport meet-and-greet, transfers, visa support, and booking assistance for flights and hotels. Clients will also have access to leisure options such as spa services and hotel stays.

The bank noted that the launch is part of its approach to strengthen client relationships and provide tailored services for this segment.

