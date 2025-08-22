Tunis - Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri called on Wednesday in Yokohama (Japan) for strengthening and diversifying cooperation with Côte d’Ivoire, during a meeting with Ivorian Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé.

During the talks, both parties welcomed the level of relations between their countries, which this year celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Zenzri highlighted the importance of the upcoming 9th session of the Joint High Commission to be held in Tunisia, aimed at further reinforcing bilateral cooperation.

She expressed her full readiness to work towards expanding cooperation into new promising sectors.

For his part, Beugré Mambé praised the Tunisian expertise and companies operating in his country.

He expressed Côte d’Ivoire’s interest in developing cooperation in specific areas, including agricultural scientific research, engineering studies, tourism training, digitalisation, agri-food industries and handicrafts.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), held from August 20 to 22 at the Yokohama Conference Centre.

