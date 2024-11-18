Telecom Egypt has received the Tier III Design Certification from the Uptime Institute for its Regional Data Hub 2 (RDH 2), as per a press release issued on November 18th.

This certification confirms that the facility meets established global standards for data center design, covering mechanical, electrical, structural, and site criteria.

The achievement builds on the company’s earlier project, Regional Data Hub 1 (RDH 1), which reached full capacity within a year and also met Tier III standards. RDH 2 is designed to support an IT load of 4.6 MW, an increase from RDH 1’s 2.5 MW, and addresses growing demand for reliable data center services.

Telecom Egypt has also registered RDH 2 for the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, which evaluates energy and water use, waste management, and other sustainability criteria.

The RDH 2 facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Once operational, it will utilize 13 submarine cable systems landing on Egypt’s eastern coast, with plans to increase this number to 18 by 2025.

This development aims to enhance Egypt's role in supporting regional and international connectivity through improved infrastructure.

