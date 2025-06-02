MUSCAT – The overall composite index of financial markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries recorded a slight growth of 0.7% in 2024. The index reflects the performance of GCC financial markets as a unified bloc.

By the end of 2024, the total market capitalisation of GCC financial markets stood at approximately $4.2 trillion, according to the latest statistics issued by the GCC Statistical Centre (GCC-Stat).

However, the total market capitalisation witnessed a decline of 4.4% compared to the end of 2023. In 2024, the market capitalisation of GCC financial markets accounted for around 3.5% of the total global market capitalisation.