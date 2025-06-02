SHARJAH – The Local Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah has confirmed full containment of the fire that broke out at 6:10 a.m. on Saturday at Al Hamriyah Port, caused by the ignition of petrochemical materials.

The incident was met with a rapid, highly prepared, and coordinated field response marked by institutional integration and precise task execution.

Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Head of the Local Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Team, stated that specialised teams successfully achieved full containment of the fire by 6:25 a.m. on Sunday — within 24 hours of the initial outbreak.

He noted that relevant authorities have begun cooling operations at the site. Specialised technical teams from forensic and laboratory departments will determine the cause of the fire and assess the damages in coordination with concerned entities. The results will be officially announced once all technical and laboratory procedures are completed.

Major General bin Amer emphasised that the teams responded to the incident with high professionalism from the very first moment, following a structured plan focused on firefighting, securing the perimetre, and isolating risk sources.

They, he added, used the latest equipment and machinery, supported by specialised technical teams from both local and national entities. These included the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, National Guard, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), civil defense departments across the UAE, Joint Aviation Command, Sharjah and Hamriyah municipalities, Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Sharjah Airport Authority, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). This comprehensive effort contributed to containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to neighboring facilities.

The head of the local emergency team credited the successful outcome to divine favour first, followed by the swift response, field efficiency, and effective coordination. These factors demonstrated a well-studied readiness within the emergency response system and reflected a strong institutional work ethic that prioritises the safety of lives and protection of property above all.

He confirmed that this response represents a practical application of Sharjah’s crisis and emergency management strategies, aligning with the national response framework and showcasing the UAE’s ability to handle various challenges with competence and resilience.