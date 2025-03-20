TECNO’s announcement at MWC 2025 is a game-changer in the smartphone industry, blending cutting-edge technology with exceptional design. Here’s a breakdown of the key highlights:

Camon 40 Series: TECNO is bringing professional-grade photography to the masses with its AI-powered Camon 40 Series. The Universal Tone technology ensures accurate skin tone representation across different lighting conditions, taking smartphone photography to the next level. Spark Slim: At just 5.75mm in thickness, the Spark Slim combines sleek design with endurance, housing a 5200mAh battery. It proves that you don’t have to sacrifice performance for a slim profile, making it an impressive contender for the future of mobile design. PHANTOM Ultimate 2: This tri-fold smartphone is one of TECNO’s boldest innovations, pushing the boundaries of foldable technology. Its triple-folding display transforms it from a compact device to a tablet-sized powerhouse, offering unparalleled productivity and entertainment experiences. Starry Optical Fiber Technology: TECNO’s new technology creates a mesmerizing starry effect on the phone’s surface using optical fibers and mini-LED lighting. This adds a whole new aesthetic dimension to the smartphone, elevating its design to a premium level. MegaBook S14: As one of the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptops, the MegaBook S14 caters to professionals who need both portability and top-tier performance. It’s designed for seamless productivity, whether you’re at the office or on the go. TECNO Kenya Pre-Orders: Locally, TECNO Kenya is taking pre-orders for the Camon 40 Series, with exclusive offers including TECNO Earbuds 3 and a KES 2,000 cashback. The pre-order is available through TECNO Exclusive Stores, Jumia, Masoko, and Safaricom Shops.

TECNO continues to disrupt the mobile industry by introducing groundbreaking innovations that blend technology with accessibility, especially in emerging markets. With its focus on AI, design, and connectivity, TECNO is pushing the future of mobile technology forward. The brand’s “Stop at Nothing” philosophy embodies its relentless pursuit of innovation.

For those in Kenya or elsewhere interested in TECNO’s latest offerings, the pre-order link is available here.

