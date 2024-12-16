stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has signed a MoU with Huawei, a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, for the fourth edition of their successful Technical Capacity Programme.

This partnership strengthens stc Bahrain's commitment to developing local talent and driving digital innovation in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

The program will provide comprehensive training in key ICT areas such as networking, cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies, said stc Bahrain in a statement.

Under this MoU, participants will get to witness technology showcases, gaining firsthand exposure to the latest industry advancements, ICT advancements and best practices in the country and and best practices.

Building on the success of the previous three editions, this programme will further impact areas across stc Bahrain's entire technology arm, including Digital, Business, Wholesale, Consumer, and Customer Experience.

stc Bahrain Chief Human Resources Officer Engineer Fahad Alowaini said: "We are committed to building a culture of continuous learning and development, empowering our employees to reach their full potential and contribute to Bahrain's digital future."

"This partnership with Huawei is a testament to our dedication to equipping our workforce with the cutting-edge skills needed to drive innovation and transform the telecommunications landscape in line with our digital transformation strategy," he noted.

This partnership with Huawei highlights stc Bahrain's dedication to developing a skilled ICT workforce in Bahrain and contributes to the Kingdom's digital transformation. The program aims to empower Bahraini talent with the knowledge and expertise required to lead innovation and drive economic growth, he added.

