Doha, Qatar: Startup Grind Qatar, the leading startup community in Qatar, to provide cutting-edge technology solutions and support to startups in the region is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Builder.ai, the AI-powered composable software platform that allows every business and entrepreneurs to become digitally powered.

The partnership aims to foster innovation and growth within the Qatar startup ecosystem by leveraging Builder.ai’s platform. Through this collaboration, Qatar-based startups will gain access to Builder.ai’s platform and expertise, enabling them to streamline their development processes, accelerate time-to-market, and scale their businesses efficiently.

“We are excited to join forces with Startup Grind Qatar to empower local startups with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today’s competitive market,” said Varghese Cherian, Chief Revenue Officer, Builder.ai. “At Builder.ai, we are committed to supporting entrepreneurship and fostering innovation, and this partnership exemplifies our dedication to driving digital transformation and growth within the Qatar startup community.”

As part of the partnership, Builder.ai will offer exclusive benefits and tailored support to Startups in Qatar through workshops, appathons and advisory, including access to Builder.ai’s AI-powered software development platform, personalized consultations, and educational resources to help startups build, launch, and scale their digital products effectively.

“We are thrilled to partner with Builder.ai to provide our community of entrepreneurs with state-of-the-art technology solutions that will empower them to bring their ideas to life and drive business success,” said, Chapter Director of Startup Grind Qatar. “Through this collaboration, we aim to create a thriving ecosystem where startups in Qatar can thrive, innovate, and achieve their full potential.”

The partnership between Builder.ai and Startup Grind Qatar signifies a shared commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, technological advancement, and economic growth in Qatar By transforming the way software is created, Builder.ai’s platform allows entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes to adopt a software-first approach and empower the next generation of Qatari entrepreneurs.

