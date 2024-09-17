Qatar: Ashghal launches construction technology platform

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has launched the "Ashghal Construction Technology Platform" on the sidelines of the Advanced Construction Technology and Services Exhibition (ConteQ Expo24). The platform provides continuous updates on regulations related to the application of technology in the construction sector, as well as showcasing the latest innovations and developments in the field. It also connects suppliers, contractors, and equipment and material providers to enhance collaboration.On this occasion, Engineer Salem Al-Shawi stated that the Ashghal Construction Technology Platform aims to improve project efficiency, enhance cooperation, and streamline management for faster delivery, cost reduction, and better outcomes. He added that the platform will also provide up-to-date information on relevant technology conferences and various training opportunities