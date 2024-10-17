As part of its ongoing digital transformation strategy, QIIB has announced the launch of a new service allowing customers to reschedule personal finances through mobile banking.



This marks the first time such a service has been introduced in this “dynamic and flexible format” within the local banking sector, providing customers with greater choice and flexibility in managing their financial needs.



With this new feature, customers can instantly reschedule their personal finance arrangements via the mobile app, including adjusting the term or amount of finance.



Additionally, the service offers options for tailoring payment plans to better align with customers' preferences and financial goals.



Khaled al-Shaibei, head of Business Development at QIIB, stated: "We are pleased to be the first bank in Qatar to introduce this flexible personal finance rescheduling service via mobile banking. This initiative aligns with our commitment to expanding customer options as part of our digital transformation efforts, which are in line with the Qatar Central Bank's recently launched Third Financial Sector Strategy."



Al-Shaibei continued, "At QIIB, we are dedicated to enhancing our digital banking services to provide an exceptional experience that meets our customers' evolving needs. Our goal is to offer a banking experience that feels truly personalised, empowering customers to manage their finances effortlessly."



He further noted, "This new service allows customers to manage their finances conveniently and securely through the QIIB mobile app, without needing to visit a branch. The process is automated for immediate execution, ensuring a seamless experience."



The service is now available on the latest version of the QIIB mobile app. Customers are encouraged to update their app to access this new feature immediately.



Al-Shaibei reaffirmed QIIB's commitment to continually improving customer experience across digital channels, expanding its range of products and services, and driving innovation to meet the diverse needs of all its customers.

