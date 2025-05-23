Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced the launch of two artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistants, the “Smart Assistant” and “Saif,” during a press conference held in collaboration with Microsoft.

This initiative forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to advance digital transformation and enhance the quality of government services provided to the public.

The “Smart Assistant” is now available via the Single Window platform, while “Saif” has been deployed as a virtual assistant across the Ministry’s official website and mobile application. Both tools are designed to provide a seamless, integrated user experience for various users.

During the press conference, Mr. Mubarak Alkhelaifi, Director of the Single Window Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, explained that the “Smart Assistant” aims to streamline procedures and accelerate transaction completion by providing instant responses to user inquiries and guiding them step-by-step through their transactions—without the need for direct employee interaction. He added that the service is available around the clock, enhancing both the efficiency and continuity of service delivery.

Commenting on the launch of “Saif,” Mr. Ahmad Al-Kuwari, Director of the Information Technology Department at the Ministry, noted that the tool represents a qualitative addition to the Ministry’s digital services ecosystem. He highlighted that “Saif” was developed using the latest artificial intelligence technologies to offer users a fast, reliable, and interactive experience, enabling them to access information and complete services with ease.

Mr. Al-Kuwari further affirmed that these digital initiatives fall within the Ministry’s broader plan to modernise its digital infrastructure and expand the scope of its e-services. The objective is to improve the user journey and establish a leading model for smart government services.

The “Smart Assistant” is now accessible via the Single Window platform, while “Saif” is available on the Ministry’s website and mobile app, reflecting the Ministry’s commitment to delivering more advanced and efficient public services.

