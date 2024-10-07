Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the launch of the ‘Auto Marketplace’ on the QIB mobile app, a groundbreaking platform that connects car dealers directly with QIB customers.



The innovative Auto Marketplace offers customers a streamlined, end-to-end car purchasing experience, featuring everything from browsing vehicles to securing auto financing—all within an integrated experience on the award-winning QIB mobile app.



In today’s fast-paced digital world, QIB recognises the need for organisations to form partnerships that enhance the customer experience. The launch of the new Auto Marketplace represents a significant enhancement in convenience, from browsing vehicles and all its details, and booking a test drive to securing financing in real-time, whereby QIB customers can enjoy a simplified, frictionless car-buying journey.



Currently, the Auto Marketplace includes a diverse selection of renowned car brands, such as Mercedes, GMC, Cadillac, Cherry, Ford, Kia, BYD, JAC, Lincoln, and Subaru, while the addition of more dealers and brands will be frequently announced in the next few weeks. This extensive range ensures that customers have access to a variety of options that cater to different expectations and budgets, all in one convenient location.



The introduction of the innovative Auto Marketplace is aligned with QIB’s ongoing commitment to innovation, providing customers with an efficient and accessible way to purchase cars and get instant financing. This platform builds on the trusted relationships QIB has fostered with several car dealers and leverages its existing digital ecosystem to offer a complete automotive shopping experience.



D Anand, QIB general manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “The Auto Marketplace launch highlights QIB’s focus on adapting to our customers’ changing needs. We see a rising demand for quicker and more convenient digital solutions in the automotive industry. We have partnered with a specialised fintech company and are working alongside our partner car dealers to ensure that we will make the experience of buying a car more enjoyable and efficient for our customers. By providing a comprehensive solution, we are empowering our customers to make the right decision for them and complete their car purchases effortlessly.”



QIB has consistently led the market in digital innovation. The bank has invested heavily in enhancing its digital channels, resulting in the QIB mobile app becoming Qatar’s top-rated banking application. The app boasts over 280 features, and more than 4mn monthly logins, and is responsible for 95% of the bank’s retail financial transactions.



Available on App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB mobile app and easily self-register using their debit card details. The app offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, and to fulfil all their banking requirements remotely.



New customers can open their first banking account with QIB instantly. Existing QIB customers can open additional accounts and instantly get personal financing or a Credit Card, all via the QIB mobile app.



For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa/en-automarketplace.

