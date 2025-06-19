Arab Finance: Bank NXT has signed a cooperation protocol with UiPath, a global leader in intelligent automation solutions, to accelerate the digital transformation of banking services, according to a press release

In partnership with BMB Egypt, the two parties launched UiPath’s platform to boost automation, improve operational efficiency, and develop the quality of banking services.

This collaboration aligns with Bank NXT’s commitment to achieving the highest levels of institutional performance, enhancing customer experience, and supporting the sustainable growth strategy.

Hesham Daabes, Senior Group Head for Support at Bank NXT, stated that this agreement opened new horizons for advanced uses of the automation platform. It also maximizes the value of this cooperation by leveraging global models to reinforce Egypt’s banking sector

Ashraf El Zarka, Vice President and Managing Director, UiPath Middle East and Africa, said: “With unwavering executive support, led by the CEO and leadership team, and a highly dedicated staff, the foundation for long-term innovation is firmly in place.”

“Phase one focuses on transforming back-office operations and enhancing customer interactions, laying the groundwork for flexible, customer-driven banking services. The future is bright, especially with agentic automation on the horizon,” he indicated.

Mohamed Mossad, Director of Intelligent Automation and Data Analytics at BMB Egypt, added: “We’re confident that intelligent automation will drive transformation across Egypt’s banking sector, ushering in an era of speed, innovation, and sustainable growth. We remain committed to scaling automation, adopting AI technologies, and helping our partners lead transformation, not just keep pace with it.”