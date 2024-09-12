Zoho, a global leader in cloud-based business software, has announced the opening of its first office in Doha, marking a significant milestone in the company’s Middle East expansion.

This strategic move follows strong growth in the Qatari market, where Zoho achieved a 29 percent revenue surge and a 50 percent increase in its channel partner networkin 2023.

The announcement was made at Zoholics Qatar 2024, where Zoho also released findings from a survey on productivity and collaboration trends among businesses in Qatar.

Zoho’s expansion in Qatar reflects rising demand for its business applications, including Zoho One, Zoho Books, Zoho People, Zoho Creator, and Zoho Expense. The new Doha office will allow Zoho to offer customized services, expand its local team, and strengthen its network of IT service providers and resellers. In 2023, Zoho’s revenue through channel partners grew by 27.5 percent, highlighting the success of its regional strategy.

Addressing a press conference to announce the opening of the office in Doha, Hyther Nizam, president of Zoho for the Middle East and Africa, said: “We’re thrilled to witness our continued success in Qatar, a market with a vibrant business environment and a forward-thinking approach. As Qatar continues to embrace digital transformation, we remain dedicated to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses.”

At Zoholics Qatar 2024, Zoho presented insights from a study involving 3,301 employees from the Middle East and Africa, including 396 respondents from Qatar. The survey aimed to uncover trends in productivity and collaboration, identifying key challenges and opportunities.

The survey showed that 60 percent of employees in Qatar work fully on-site, 32 percent follow a hybrid model, and 8 percent work fully remotely, indicating a preference for in-office work despite global trends toward flexible work arrangements.

It said that employees heavily rely on digital tools, with 51 percent using 1-5 apps daily, 31 percent using 5-10 apps, and 18 percent using more than 10 apps. A unified task-tracking system saved up to 3 hours daily for 76 percent of users.

According to the survey, almost 25 percent of respondents reported limited access to information, and 24 percent required assistance. A need for improved collaboration tools was noted, particularly among on-site workers, with 60 percent seeking better communication solutions.

The study found that 72 percent of companies had not updated their technology stack in the past two years, missing opportunities to leverage AI and automation.

Nizam said, “Our vision with Zoho Workplace, offering a unified collaboration experience, has been validated by these findings. We continue to innovate, addressing gaps in access to data and communication.”

