SimpliFi, a cards as a service (CaaS) platform for MENA and Pakistan (MENAP), has signed a partnership agreement with Lune, part ofAbu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem Hub71, to take advantage of the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics services for businesses in the region.

The collaboration will enhance the latest technologies of Lune, which is a transaction data analytics company, to provide SimpliFi's customers with a unified financial data platform, according to a press release.

The objective of the agreement builds on Luna’s anticipated annual growth rate of 30% for insight-driven businesses.

Founder and CEO of SimpliFi, Ali Sattar, commented: “Lune’s proprietary machine learning technology will convert raw customer payment and transaction data into valuable data insights, enabling SimpliFi to provide hyper-personalised financial services to its customers.”

Sattar added: “The UAE has been a regional leader in FinTech, and we are delighted to partner with Lune, a home-grown Emirati technology company.”

Co-Founder of Lune, Helal Tariq Lootah, said: “We’re delighted to be working with SimpliFi and provide its diverse customers with practical, actionable insights to drive revenue while enabling their end customers better manage their finances with the power of data.”

Lootah concluded: “Our partnership with SimpliFi will enable us to provide innovative solutions to SimpliFi’s diverse customer base across various verticals.”

SimpliFi and Lune jointly aim to revolutionise how entities use data.

