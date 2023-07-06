Sheikh Rashid Al Qasimi inaugurates the self-service facility.

The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) has partnered with “Tahseel” and MBME Group, the UAE’s largest payment aggregation platform, to launch a new online portal for registration and shipping services. This portal will be available to customers 24/7.

The SFD celebrated the inauguration of this new service at its headquarters, with the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Finance Department, officials, and representatives from “Tahseel” and MBME. During the event, Sheikh Rashid officially launched the service, receiving well-wishes from the attending officials and esteemed guests.

Expressing his appreciation for this accomplishment, Sheikh Rashid emphasised the rapid advancements in technology worldwide and the significance of leveraging them to serve customers efficiently, reducing their effort, time, and expenses for completing transactions. He highlighted the SFD’s commitment to implementing these standards and the launch of this new service as part of an ambitious strategic plan to continually enhance services and delivery channels through innovation and standards.

He further mentioned that the department is actively exploring additional options to provide various services that will further facilitate the work of valued customers in the near future. He expressed confidence in the successful partnership with “Tahseel” and MBME, emphasising its wide-ranging positive impact and its commitment to continuing this collaboration to maximise customer satisfaction.

Huda Al Yasi, Director of the Financial System Department at SFD, highlighted the significance of this new step, allowing customers to complete their transactions at over more than 1,000 devices situated in major shopping centers and various essential public facilities. This extensive availability ensures uninterrupted access to the service 24/7, eliminating the need for customers to visit the SFD’s headquarters.

Al Yasi also confirmed that several chargers exclusively allocated to the department have been placed in numerous government institutions and centers frequented by the public, ensuring accessibility for everyone. She further announced that the service will be available throughout the entire emirate starting from July 5th.

Abdelhadi Mustafa Mohamed, Managing Director of MBME Group, said: “We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with the Sharjah Finance Department’s Tahseel. Our goal at MBME Group is to transform conventional payment systems and enable frictionless financial transactions by leveraging fintech solutions. This is essential, especially since digitalisation has become a top priority across all industries, and innovative digitalised financial services have been expanding quickly in the UAE. With our cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, we have been able to develop a comprehensive suite of solutions that meet the distinct needs of governments, businesses, and individuals, ensuring streamlined operations and convenience for customers.”

