Riyadh - Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) has signed a deal with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) worth SAR 169.33 million.

Under the 24-month contract, MIS will equip, build, and configure infrastructure capabilities for a disaster recovery environment, according to a stock exchange statement on Wednesday.

The contract’s financial impact will reflect positively on MIS starting from the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 until Q3-24.

In June 2022, MIS was awarded a project with SDAIA on a disaster recovery site configuration and operation project (Rakeeza).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).