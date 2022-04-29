Riyadh - Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) has renewed a Sharia-compliant facility worth SAR 149.80 million with Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB).

Valid until 30 April 2023, the funding aims to finance projects and issue letters of credit and guarantee, according to a bourse disclosure.

The facility deal, signed on 27 April this year, is secured by a promissory note worth the value of the total loan limit.

On 14 April, MIS renewed a SAR 500 million facility agreement with Al Rajhi Bank.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).