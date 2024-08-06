Riyadh -- The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) has launched the Saudi Statistician Program, an initiative aimed at cultivating a new generation of homegrown data experts.

The program invites graduates with degrees in statistics, mathematics, big data and analytics, economics, data science, quantitative methods, or data engineering to apply. Successful candidates will follow a year-long training program at GASTAT before being sponsored to pursue a master’s degree.



GASTAT emphasized that the program is designed to bolster the Kingdom’s statistical capabilities, and support both the public and the private sectors.



By developing a strong cadre of Saudi statisticians, the authority aims to improve policymaking and decision making across the nation.



Applications for the Saudi Statistician Program are open until August 29.