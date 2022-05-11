Washington - Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, met here today with US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves as part of Al-Swaha's official visit to the United States of America.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance and establish strong alliances to promote the growth of the digital economy and innovation.

Eng. Al-Swaha briefed the US side on the steps taken by Saudi Arabia in support of digital innovation and entrepreneurship as well as initiatives launched to qualify the Kingdom crowned with the Government Leadership Award extended by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for adopting the best policies and regulations that support the field.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology also addressed the capabilities that the Kingdom enjoys, including a supportive digital infrastructure, incentive legislation and the region's largest market, pointing out that the size of the information technology market in Saudi Arabia exceeded USD40 billion.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to reviewing issues of common interest, including ways of promoting trade, investment and economic exchange between the two countries in the telecommunications, information technology and innovation sectors, and benefiting from the multiple commercial opportunities offered by the Kingdom's ambitious vision 2030.

The meeting was attended by Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Saudi ambassador to the United States of America, and a number of officials.