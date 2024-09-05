Saudi Arabia - Tenaui, a leader in digital commercial printing solutions in the Saudi Arabian printing market, recently inaugurated the largest digital commercial printing press in the Middle East.

Located in Ali Ibn Al Mufaddal, And Noor, Riyadh 14271, the state-of-the-art Tenaui Commercial Digital Printing Centre is the first-of-its-kind facility in the kingdom. The centre is powered by Canon's latest inkjet technology that meets the Saudi market's diverse and growing digital print needs.

This landmark facility represents a strategic investment in Saudi Arabia's printing industry, aligning with the kingdom's Vision 2030 goals for economic diversification and technological advancement.

Digital revolution

The Saudi Arabian printing market is experiencing a digital revolution, with exponential growth driven by increasing demand for personalised and short-run print jobs. Driven by growing consumer demand and a surge in businesses setting up base or relocating to Saudi Arabia, the Saudi imaging and printing market is set to quadruple in size by 2030, according to recent reports, historical sales data, prevailing market trends and local expert insights from Canon Middle East & Turkey.

This shift is accompanied by a growing emphasis on sustainable businesses solutions that reduce waste and energy consumption. To meet these evolving needs, the market requires high-volume digital printing capabilities that can deliver consistent image quality, efficiency, and productivity, along with cost-effective solutions that offer a lower cost per print without sacrificing quality.

The opening ceremony was attended by Peter Saak, Executive Vice President of Canon Europe's Developing Regions Business Group, Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director, Canon Middle East, and Turkey, Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East, General Manager, Canon Saudi Arabia & alongside Yasser Elfarra, CEO of Tenaui.

Strategically positioned

The new facility, equipped with Canon's cutting-edge technology, is strategically positioned to address these market trends, and drive the print market forward in the region. The centre is equipped with VarioPRINT i300 and VarioPRINT iX-3200 for high-volume digital commercial inkjet printing solutions. A fleet of Canon imagePRESS V1350 and imagePRESS V1000 Colour Production printers alongside online and offline finishing options to cater to different commercial printing applications.

Elfarra said: "With a rich two decades of deep sector experience, Tenaui is the Middle East’s leading printing supplier, and we have an innate understanding of the local market needs and growth trajectory.

“The opening of this advanced printing centre marks a new era for the printing industry in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region. With Canon's innovative technology, we are now positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality, high-volume digital printing solutions across various sectors."

The new facility caters to a wide range of printing needs, from books and magazines to brochures and commercial materials, offering unparalleled quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. It can handle up to 10 million prints per month, making it an ideal solution for large-scale digital printing operations.

Hariharan commented: "Saudi Arabia is a strategic growth market for Canon, and our partnership with Tenaui exemplifies our commitment to empowering our valued customers and partners in the region, both existing and new, in this new world of technological behavior, and to achieve their business goals, by being a part of Canon’s ecosystem and cutting-edge technology products and services.

Advancing printing industry

“Tenaui’s new state-of-the-art facility powered by Canon’s industry-leading technology is a testament to our belief in the Saudi vision for digital transformation and economic diversification. We're proud to play a role in advancing the kingdom's printing industry and contributing to its Vision 2030 goals."

Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East & General Manager, Canon Saudi Arabia, said: "Launching this cutting-edge facility with Tenaui marks a significant development for the Saudi printing market. We've seen exponential growth in demand for personalised and short-run print jobs across the Kingdom, and this new centre is perfectly positioned to meet these evolving needs.

“The new centre marks the first installation of the VarioPRINT iX-3200 in Riyadh, offering commercial digital printing solutions. Additionally, the presence of the LFP series further expands the range of advanced printing options available to businesses, offering unparalleled quality and efficiency to thrive in the digital age. We're excited to see how this technology will empower local businesses and contribute to the growth of Saudi Arabia's knowledge-based economy."

Canon's advanced print technologies offer a combination of high productivity, stunning image quality, and cost efficiency. The VarioPRINT series represents a breakthrough in commercial printing, supporting up to 10 million prints per month and handling a wide range of media. This versatility makes it ideal for producing books, magazines, flyers, and brochures. Meanwhile, the LFP series elevates fine art and photography printing with unbeatable image quality, colour precision, and long-lasting durability, catering to the needs of professional photographers and art print providers.-

