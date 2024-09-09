Riyadh – Tenaui, a leader in digital commercial printing solutions in Saudi Arabia, has inaugurated the largest digital commercial printing press in the Middle East.

Backed by Canon's latest inkjet technology Tenaui Commercial Digital Printing Center marks the first-of-its-kind facility in the Kingdom, according to a press release.

The facility, which is located in Riyadh, represents a strategic investment in the Saudi printing industry. This aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals for economic diversification and technological advancement.

Recent reports highlighted that the Saudi imaging and printing market is set to quadruple in size by 2030, driven by increasing consumer demand and a hike in businesses establishing bases or relocating to the Kingdom.

Yasser Elfarra, CEO of Tenaui Group, said: "The opening of this advanced printing centre marks a new era for the printing industry in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region. With Canon's innovative technology, we are now positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality, high-volume digital printing solutions across various sectors."

Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director of Canon Middle East and Turkey, commented: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a strategic growth market for Canon, and our partnership with Tenaui exemplifies our commitment to empowering our valued customers and partners in the region, both existing and new, in this new world of technological behaviour, and to achieve their business goals, by being a part of Canon’s ecosystem and cutting-edge technology products and services.

Shadi Bakhour, Business Unit Director at Canon Middle East, noted: "The new centre marks the first installation of the VarioPRINT iX-3200 in Riyadh, offering commercial digital printing solutions.”

“Additionally, the presence of the LFP series further expands the range of advanced printing options available to businesses, offering unparalleled quality and efficiency to thrive in the digital age," Bakhour indicated.

