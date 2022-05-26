Kuala Lumpur - Saudi students participating in International Exhibition of Inventions, Innovations and Technology “ITEX 2022” in Malaysia have won 13 international awards in a number of scientific fields.

At the exhibition, Saudi male and female students have won 6 major golden prizes in various scientific fields, including the field of automation and operations with the participation of Wissam Jaber Al-Maliki and Ismail Ibrahim Safrata; in the field of materials with the participation of Faisal Fahd Al-Mahish, in the field of information and communication technology and multimedia with the participation of Jana Ghassan Zakai, in the field of biotechnology and health with the participation of Amira Ali Al-Ajlan, and in the field of environment with the participation of Jana Suleiman Al-Rifi.

Saudi Male and female students also achieved two silver prizes in the field of environment with the participation of Maimouna Faeq Fatani, and in the field of materials with the participation of Mashari Abdullah Al-Dosari. Meanwhile Jana Ghassan Zakai, Amira Ali Al-Ajlan and Faisal Fahd Al-Mahish received special prizes from IETEX as the best innovation, and Maimouna Faeq Fatani and Jana Suleiman Al-Rifi received two honorary awards from the Gulf Patent Council.

ITEX 2022 is an international platform for attracting inventions and innovations in various fields, such as science and technology, aims at attracting interested innovators, inventors, investors and manufacturers in countries of the world to explore new inventions and innovations in different fields.