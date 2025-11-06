RIYADH — Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Executive Affairs Abdulhadi Al-Mansouri announced the launch of the ministry's smart application. On behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, he also announced the launch of the unified portal for Saudi embassies abroad (SaudiEmbassy.sa), as a digital interface representing the Kingdom to the world.

Addressing the Digital Government Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, Al-Mansouri explained that the portal unifies the electronic websites of embassies under a single digital umbrella, featuring a new visual identity and an enhanced user experience. This reflects the professionalism and excellence of Saudi services abroad.

He noted that the portal is among the top 500 government and semi-government websites developed to align with the principles of comprehensive government platforms and the application of the government platforms code. This ensures integration, consistency, and easy access to information and services according to the highest standards of quality and transparency.

Al-Mansouri said that the launch of the ministry’s new mobile application is part of its ongoing efforts to support digital transformation and provide high-quality consular and diplomatic services. He emphasized that the application, in its initial phase, serves as a digital companion for Saudi citizens abroad. It provides a range of services, including document issuance, reporting, assistance requests, and appointment booking, with plans to add more services in the future.

The application features a smart, secure, and user-friendly interface, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to serving its citizens and placing them at the heart of every development and transformation.

It is noteworthy that a wide diplomatic network comprising 108 embassies and 20 consulates represents the Kingdom in 109 countries, reflecting its active international presence and its pivotal role in strengthening bilateral relations and serving citizens and residents abroad.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).