RIYADH — The Ministry of Media and Google announced a strategic collaboration to support the digital transformation of the media sector in Saudi Arabia.



The announcement, which was made in Riyadh during the 3rd Saudi Media Forum, coincided with the declaration of Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosary that 2024 is the year of media transformation in Saudi Arabia.



The collaboration aims to launch specialized programs to enhance the capabilities of local media professionals, journalists, and content creators. It also seeks to support digital transformation in the media sector, contribute to building digital knowledge and enhance media economies to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.



The cooperation aspires to share the best global practices related to media sector, in accordance with the use of artificial intelligence tools, especially in newsrooms. The capabilities of local media organizations will be enhanced through Google training for journalists from various Saudi media outlets in the areas of digital skills and news organizations.



Furthermore, the collaboration includes provision of training programs for executive editors and other concerned media professionals, support for talented young Saudi journalists and media professionals, and the enhancement of their innovative and digital skills to boost productivity and efficiency.



It will build personal responsibility for users of media content among Saudis of all ages, and teach children to develop their safety while using Internet, through expanding digital literacy program “Internet Heroes” from Google. This initiative teaches children aged 7 to 12 different methods of keeping safe while being online, with the help of their parents and teachers. This literary program would cover 50,000 students under the age of 13, in order to provide a safer online experience for children in the Kingdom.



Similarly, YouTube will provide training courses on video creation strategy for content and news makers, in a step to support Saudi content creator. Additionally, Google trained leading media professionals on increasing advertising revenues, analyzing audience segments, and improving website rankings on ‘Google Search’ in collaboration with Upskill Digital.

