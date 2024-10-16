Riyadh: The Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) and stc TV have entered into a strategic partnership agreement to strengthen cooperation in licensing broadcast content.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the CEO of SBA, Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthi, and the Vice President of Growth Services at stc Group, Turki Al-Nuaim.



Representing SBA was the Director of the Digital Archive Center, Turki Al-Otaibi, while the Vice President of Content at stc Group, Kholoud Abu Homos, signed on behalf of STC TV.

The partnership grants full rights and licenses for simultaneous broadcasting of SBA Network channels via the "stc tv" digital app and home receivers, offering high-definition content for users.



This collaboration aims to enhance the value of Saudi content and provide more comprehensive viewing options while enriching the media landscape in the Middle East.

The "Sayma" platform, managed by SBA, boasts an extensive archive of over 1.2 million visual and audio materials, documenting key moments in Saudi Arabia's history over the past 60 years.

This partnership will further highlight and promote Saudi content, contributing to the country's media heritage.