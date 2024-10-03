ABU DHABI - KEZAD Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group under the Economic Cities & Free Zones, and the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the UAE, has announced the launch of a new business initiative dedicated to media services.

The new entity, KZ Media is designed to be a full-service media outlet with a portfolio of offerings that will meaningfully cater to clients’ photography and videography requirements.

The new company will provide KEZAD Group clients with comprehensive media production services to meet their requirements of visual content, photography and videography, as well as aerial photography.

KZ Media will offer advanced and innovative media services for content production and brand management, using the latest equipment, tools and expertise, and ensure delivery of quality media content across all sectors.

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, said, “We are looking at new and innovative ways to expand and diversify our service portfolios to cater to the growing needs of our clients. KZ Media’s entry into the market as a visual media service provider is part of our strategic initiatives in championing value added services for growth. Looking ahead, we see KZ Media empowering businesses with services that enable them to scale new heights.”

Shadi Shawqi Abdullah, General Manager of KZ Media, said, “KZ Media is committed to redefining modern media that stimulates companies’ interaction with the public through the production and development of visual media content of the highest standards, and in a way that facilitates access to the public on the one hand, and to targeted clients on the other hand. We offer services to enable customers to promote their products, services and events in creative ways, using the latest technologies, devices and advanced tools."