Riyadh: The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) announced that the deadline of the grace period for complying with the "Regulations for Providing Digital Content Platform Services" is October 8, 2024. It requires both local and international digital content platform service providers in Saudi Arabia which are under the scope of the regulations to apply for a license, registration, or notification via its website.



CST clarified that the purpose of regulating digital content platform services is to enhance service quality, support digital content platform providers in Saudi Arabia, promote investment in the market, and boost competition, while ensuring transparency of the rules, regulations, and requirements for service providers.



The document covers a range of digital content platforms, including satellite pay TV, IPTV, video OTT, video sharing, audio-on-demand, internet radio, online gaming, e-sports platforms, social media, and online advertising platforms.