Riyadh: The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GEOSA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today with the Apple Developer Academy that aims to improve national qualifications for developing smart geospatial solutions.



Under the MoU, the two sides will work on qualifying national competencies to keep pace with technical developments. They will create innovative solutions by offering the appropriate creative environment and providing updated geospatial data to the academy in a way that contributes to strengthening technical efforts to innovate and develop smart geospatial solutions.

The two sides will also work on building software applications and emerging technologies that enhance the service of the geospatial sector; exchanging consultation, expertise, and technical solutions; enhancing knowledge and cooperative training for academy program developers; and exchanging educational resources.