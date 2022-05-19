California - Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, currently on a visit to the USA, had met the day before yesterday (Tuesday), May 17, 2022, in California, United States of America with Artur Bergman, the Founder and Executive Chairperson of “Fastly” company that is specialized in delivering cloud computing services.

The meeting discussed enhancing the Flexibility of Digital Infrastructure, cooperating to develop the capabilities of local platforms, websites, and applications.

Also, they talked about the role of edge computing and CDNs in the future of the Internet and discussed the future collaboration areas for enhancing the digital infrastructure within the region and maintain a better internet ecosystem.