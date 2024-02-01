MANAMA — In a move to bolster digital cooperation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha announced the launch of the 'Generative Artificial Intelligence for All' initiative.



This initiative, aimed at the member states of the Digital Cooperation Organization, underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to advancing AI research, development, and ethical governance.



Under the auspices of the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE), led by the Saudi Data and Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the initiative is set to play a pivotal role in promoting AI ethics and facilitating capacity building in the field.



This strategic move was unveiled at the Third General Assembly of the Digital Cooperation Organization, chaired by Bahrain, and witnessed the participation of officials from the 16 member states along with high-level delegations from partner members and observers.



The 'GenAI for All' initiative aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to support the mission of the Digital Cooperation Organization.



It focuses on enhancing digital inclusiveness and prosperity, highlighting the Kingdom's dedication to expediting digital transformation.



Additionally, this initiative places a significant emphasis on backing Generative Artificial Intelligence for the broader global benefit, marking a major step in Saudi Arabia's journey towards becoming a leader in the digital and AI domains.

