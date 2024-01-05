Riyadh – Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services (2P Perfect Presentation) signed a SAR 58.95 million agreement to manage a services project for the health information systems of the University Medical City at King Saud University.

The deal covers software, applications, database, and business intelligence services, among others, according to a bourse filing.

The awarding and signing dates of the contract were 8 October 2023 and 3 January 2024, respectively.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the listed firm recorded net profits valued at SAR 90.54 million, an annual rise of 6.46% from SAR 85.05 million.

Revenues jumped by 16.06% to SAR 741.76 million in 9M-23 from SAR 639.10 million in 9M-22, while the earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 0.60 from SAR 0.57.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

