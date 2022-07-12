Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of Samsung Space Tycoon, a virtual playground built inside the global metaverse platform Roblox.

Space Tycoon is a virtual space where users can create and play games and share experiences using Samsung Electronics’ products together with alien characters in space, taking design and functionality cues from business simulation ‘tycoon’ genre.

Samsung has created this service targeting Gen Z customers to provide them with an integrated, metaverse experience where they can create and enjoy their very own Samsung products. Samsung’s aim is to enable Gen Z customers to experience the brand and interact with one another.

“Space Tycoon is designed to be a playground where many customers can experience unlimited possibilities of virtual spaces,” said Jinsoo Kim, Executive Vice President at Corporate Design Center in Samsung Electronics.

“We wanted to give our Gen Z customers a chance to experience Samsung products in a way they have never done before. We will continue to showcase content that can deliver more meaningful and entertaining digital experiences for both our current and future customers.”

Set in the Samsung Space Station as well as the research laboratory where alien characters conduct research on Samsung’s newest products, Space Tycoon consists of three specific play areas: the Mining Zone for resource procurement, the Shop for game item purchase and the Lab for product manufacturing.

In Space Tycoon, using the excavated resources, users can design various Samsung products — from Galaxy-smartphones to various TVs and home appliances — and purchase or upgrade game items. Users can get creative by starting with real-life products and giving them a makeover to become in-game gadgets. For example, the foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip can turn into a bag or a scooter, just as users will be more imaginative with the Jet Bot vacuum cleaner turning into a hoverboard or The Sero lifestyle TV into a one-person helicopter.

Currently, over 20 Samsung products are available in the Shop where the colours of their purchased items can change randomly depending on the levels achieved and new series of products will be regularly updated.

Space Tycoon will simultaneously launch in 14 languages, including Korean, English, Chinese and Spanish. Additional features where users can interact with one another, share their creations or attend exclusive virtual parties will be further added in the future.

In addition, Samsung will hold dedicated online events through its website under the #YouMake campaign that is focused on colouring and collecting Samsung products.

