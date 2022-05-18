RIYADH — The National Security Services Company “SAFE”, a company fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Obvious Technologies, a French software editor developing OODA, an open 3D Data Visualization platform offering a comprehensive Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) and Command & Control (C2) solutions suite for mission critical operations, to deploy and operate their unique, latest generation C2 Center in Riyadh.

SAFE will now be able to utilize cutting edge 3D Data Visualization and Big Data technologies enhancing their unique one-stop-shop managed security services portfolio, to be offered to strategic and critical facilities, venues, assets and infrastructure in the MENA region.



Turki Al Thonayan, CEO at SAFE, said: “Our recently created company is looking to lead and disrupt the security industry in four main areas: consulting services; integrated solutions; training and development programs; and command and control centers. Our unique business model is based on partnering with the most innovative vendors in their field, and offering Security as a Service (SaaS), specially developed for the local needs. OODA provides a perfect fit as a technological catalyst of our human services portfolio combining risk assessment, training, and of course managed security services, from control room operations, vehicle patrols and field incident management response teams.



“We are committed to selecting, deploying, configuring and maintaining the best performing and reliable solutions, and by selecting OODA, we are ensuring smooth technology adoption by our personnel, as a key success factor for SAFE operations.”



Manea Shetaiwi, COO at SAFE, added: “We have found in Obvious Technologies an agile and committed partner to accompany SAFE in its long-term journey. We will jointly develop, promote and deliver exclusive solutions and services for the Saudi market and expand regionally based on the unique technical capabilities and the scalability of OODA as a platform.”



Meline Eolmezian-Soulie, VP Marketing & Development at Obvious Technologies said: “We are very proud and honored to have been chosen by SAFE, based on our unique solution, innovative business model, joint value proposition and long-term partnership commitment with them in the region. This first project in Saudi Arabia marks a new milestone for Obvious Technologies’ growth in the GCC region, after successes in Qatar and UAE.”



“With OODA we are opening new horizons for the development of our innovative SaaS model and pioneering in transforming the concept of actionable data and Intelligent Operations Centers (IOC) into reality.” added Naoufal El Ouali, Executive VP and Co-founder of Obvious Technologies.



This strategic agreement reinforces the exclusive position of SAFE as a regional champion and market leader and Obvious Technologies as a trusted software technology partner for governments and private organizations in the MENA region, offering open innovative solutions, and agile business approaches to support smart and safe nations in their transition to Digital Twin ecosystem.