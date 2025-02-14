RIYADH —The Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has announced the launch of the “Riyadh Creative District,” a transformative initiative that aims to position Riyadh as a global creative and media hub while reinforcing the Kingdom’s leadership in the creative economy.



This new project is set to become a cornerstone in Riyadh’s evolution into a world-class metropolis, integrating seamlessly with the capital’s major development initiatives.

It aims to foster a thriving ecosystem where creative minds, industry leaders, and emerging talent can collaborate to develop content and new ideas, drive cultural and technological advancements, and contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Creative District aligns with Saudi Arabia’s long-term strategic vision by emphasizing the role of media, technology, culture and innovation in economic diversification and sustainable growth.



Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and CEO of RCRC Eng. Ibrahim Al-Sultan expressed profound appreciation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCRC Mohammed bin Salman for their continued support to the commission’s projects, which are pivotal in shaping the future of Riyadh and enhancing its global competitiveness.



“The Riyadh Creative District is designed to be a vital extension of the capital’s creative, cultural, and economic landscape, reinforcing the city’s status as a dynamic hub for content creation and innovation. Through this initiative, we are not only establishing an inspiring space for creative industries to thrive, but also providing a gateway for global talent to engage with the Kingdom’s creative economy. This initiative embodies Saudi Arabia’s forward-looking vision to cultivate a knowledge-based society, and develop a globally integrated creative sector that generates sustainable economic and social impact”, Eng. Al-Sultan said.



A key milestone in the project’s launch is the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between RCRC and King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), ensuring a structured and integrated approach to its implementation. This collaboration is expected to catalyze the expansion of the creative industries in Saudi Arabia, bridging the gap between local and international expertise and fostering cross-sector innovation.



The Creative District is set to redefine the role of creativity in economic development, by offering a dynamic platform that connects designers, artists, entrepreneurs, and technology pioneers. It will serve as an incubator for new business models, cultural enterprises, and digital transformation projects, ultimately reinforcing Riyadh’s position as the regional epicenter for creative excellence.



Beyond GDP contributions, the district will play a crucial role in cultural exchange and community engagement by hosting interactive programs, industry events, and knowledge-sharing initiatives that empower emerging talent and facilitate the exchange of ideas. Its impact is expected to extend beyond Riyadh, influencing the broader Middle East creative ecosystem and elevating the Kingdom’s standing as a destination for investment in the creative economy.



Aligned with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, the Creative District underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering a globally competitive creative sector, that not only enhances the quality of life but also drives innovation-led economic transformation. By offering a supportive environment for creatives, startups, and established enterprises, the district is poised to shape the future of creative industries in Saudi Arabia, offering new employment opportunities, accelerating digital adoption, and laying the groundwork for a knowledge-driven economy.



With a focus on sustainability and long-term impact, the Creative District will also contribute to Riyadh’s broader urban transformation, integrating smart infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable design principles to create an environment where creativity and innovation can flourish. The Creative District will be instrumental in attracting both regional and international investment in the creative industries, ensuring that Saudi Arabia remains at the forefront of global creative and cultural advancements.



As Riyadh continues its journey toward becoming a premier global destination for business, culture, and innovation, the Creative District will serve as a testament to the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to fostering talent, advancing creative industries, and building a prosperous future driven by ingenuity, collaboration, and forward-thinking policies.

