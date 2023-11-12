Kigali - The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of communications and information technology with the Republic of Rwanda.

The MoU was signed by HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai and HE Minister of Information Technology, Communications, and Innovation in Rwanda Paula Ingabire.

The MoU was signed during an official visit by an official delegation from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Qatar to the Rwandan capital; as part of the state\'s efforts to enhance collaborations in the field of information and communication technology in Africa.

The areas of collaboration include public key infrastructure, formulation of information and communication technology policies and strategies, support for research and development in artificial intelligence, exchange of experiences in digital transformation and e-commerce, cooperation in smart cities, and in cross-border data flow.

HE Minister Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai commented "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to promoting innovation and technological advancement on both local and international levels."This partnership aims to strengthen synergy for mutual growth and development, fostering knowledge and resource exchange in various key areas of the information and communication technology sector, he added.

