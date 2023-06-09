Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading provider of ICT services, recently hosted a Modern Cloud Office Event with its longstanding strategic partner Microsoft.

The event was designed to introduce business customers to the ways in which Ooredoo can be a one-stop shop for all their ICT needs, particularly with Microsoft cloud services.

Ooredoo and Microsoft demonstrated how key cloud and AI-powered solutions from Microsoft and Ooredoo can transform businesses and make them more efficient, productive, cost-effective and ready for the digital future.

Thani Ali Al Malki Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo said: “Seeking, establishing and developing partnerships such as that which we enjoy with Microsoft is a key strategic aim for Ooredoo, in line with our aim of upgrading our customers’ worlds.

“Offering our business customers the solutions they need to optimise their operations, with features that leverage the power of Cloud and AI, leaves them able to focus on their customers in turn. We were delighted to co-host this event with our trusted longstanding partner Microsoft, and look forward to many more such useful partner events in the future.”

During the event, attendees had the opportunity to engage with subject matter experts from both Ooredoo and Microsoft, who provided in-depth knowledge and hands-on demonstrations of the cloud and AI-enabled solutions.

